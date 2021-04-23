SpaceX Flight Path For The Crew 2 Mission: All You Need To Know About The Launch

SpaceX is a well-renowned aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company that was founded by Elon Musk. The company is getting some attention lately because of a new SpaceX mission rocket launch. Because of which the users have recently been searching about SpaceX flight path and more information about it. Here are all the things you need to know about the SpaceX Crew 2 mission.

SpaceX flight path and more about the Crew 2 mission

This SpaceX Crew 2 mission is going to launch a total of four astronauts into space. The SpaceX mission is popularly known as the Crew 2 and it is planned to blast off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) Pad 39A specifically at 5:49 a.m. EDT (0949 GMT). This mission is going to be taking place on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will be crying a Crew Dragon capsule along with the international crew of astronauts. With some help from NASA, live coverage has been arranged that can be watched on space.com or SpaceX’s official website, which scheduled to begin by 1:30 a.m. EDT. The officials have also confirmed that the weather at Cape Canaveral will have a 90% chance of favorable conditions for the lift off. If things do not go as planned, the company has also scheduled the next attempt to be on April 26.

This SpaceX mission is certainly a valuable one for the company because it marks the 11th launch this year for SpaceX. It also happens to be the third crewed mission for the company which is also a part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. Steve Jurczyk, NASA's acting administrator released a statement about the mission in a pre-launch media briefing and said that this is the third launch in less than a year: Demo-2, Crew-1, and now Crew-2, and he could not be more proud of the NASA and SpaceX teams. This Crew-2 mission will also be the 114th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket till date. It will also mark the 80th recovery of a first-stage booster only if things go as planned. SpaceX has already set the position of their drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Atlantic Ocean in order of a recovery attempt.

The Crew Dragon has been installed with a launch-escape system. This system will successfully be able to push the capsule away from the rocket in the event of an in-flight anomaly. One of the most important factors is going to be seen by the launch weather officers. They must check if the weather at various points along the flight trajectory is suitable or not. For an additional safety point, SpaceX has already set their Dragon-recovery vessels like the "GO Quest," "GO Searcher," and "GO Navigator" in various positions around Florida in case something goes wrong.

Promo Image Source: NASA/Joel Kowsky