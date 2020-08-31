Space X Launch On Sunday Creates Loud Sonic Boom In Florida, Residents Scared

Elon Musk’s space exploration company SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday, August 30. The launch took place at 7:18 p.m ET. However, following the launch, many nearby residents of the area rushed to twitter to express panic and hysteria. Apparently the Falcon 9 launch was so explosive that it created a sonic boom that was heard and felt across Central Florida. The sonic boom created panic amongst the people were unaware that the space company was conducting a rocket launch. Read on to know more.

What was the purpose of the Space X launch?

Space X has revealed that the purpose of the August 30 Space X launch was to put the SAOCOM-1B communications satellite into a polar orbit. The SAOCOM-1B communications satellite is an Argentine-built satellite. It is equipped with sophisticated radar imaging instrument.

The satellite was separated from the Falcon 9’s upper stage within approximately 14 minutes of the launch. Two smaller rideshare payloads named GNOMES 1 and Tyvak 0172 were deployed from the Falcon 9 about 45 minutes later. This payload included an Earth-observing satellite for Argentina.

Space X launch Sonic Boom scared residents

According to a report on Fox35 Orlando, the sonic boom was heard when the Falcon 9's first stage landed at 'Landing Zone 1.' Normally during the launches, the Falcon 9 rockets land on a platform in the water. However, residents rushed to twitter to express their amusement and even panic at the sonic boom. A resident named Gia Benn revealed that the sonic boom had scared her so terribly that she jarred her back. Another Twitter user and Florida resident commented revealing that he had heard the sonic boom at his house, even though it was located about 30-40 miles south of the cape. The resident claimed that he could not recall hearing any other Space X launch.

The sonic boom scared me so bad I jarred my back! 😆 — GiaBenn (@giabenn) August 30, 2020

Heard the sonic boom at my house (about 30-40 miles south of the cape) due to the unusual trajectory. I don't recall hearing one from any previous SpaceX launch. Too bad the weather wasn't cooperating to get a good view. — Erik (@TheVikingErik) August 30, 2020

Nice sonic boom here in Sebastian Florida. Reminds me of when the Space Shuttle would land at the cape! — Douglas Helpling (@HelplingDouglas) August 30, 2020

Why was the so widespread Sonic Boom?

Another report on Space Flight now revealed that the widespread sonic boom was a result of Falcon 9’s unusual trajectory. Generally Falcon 9 launches toward the Northeast or east. However, on Sunday it darted through a cloudy sky and arched to the Southeast of Florida’s Space Coast. Then the rocket made a right turn and flew along the East coast of the US State over Fort Lauderdale and Miami. This happened because the rocket was on its’s way to a polar orbit where the satellites would be placed.