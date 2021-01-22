SpaceX To Launch Starship Sn9; Musk Plans To Make 1000 Starships, Take People To Mars

As per a report published in Business Insider, SpaceX is gearing up for the latest prototype of its Starship sn9 in the air and then land it back on the ground. If the company can pull this trick successfully, it will be the first time that a Starship sn9 vehicle will be able to go so high up and also come back as a whole.

Elon Musk founded SpaceX in the year 2002. If the rocket launch succeeds, this will help reduce the cost of going into space by many folds. This will help power around the world travel on Earth and also fly astronauts easily into outer space or moon. According to the report, Musk plans to make 1000 Starships that can take enough people and cargo to the planet Mars. The main aim is to develop an independent and self-sustaining city on the red planet.

A prototype rocket launch was conducted on 8th December that was named Starship serial no 8. It went high up above the company’s facilities in Texas. However, when the Starship was coming down, there was low pressure in the propellant tank and this led to the Starship falling fast. It slammed into the landing pad and exploded. SpaceX still considered the seven minutes test flight successful. This was because it was an experiment and that the Starship flew higher than before and did great manoeuvres.

SN9, like SN8, is a tall rocket and is as tall as a 16 storeyed building. It is powered by three Raptor engines. The SN9 fell inside a vertical assembly building but the company made repairs to the rocket. Since both the engines needed repairs, Musk hoped that the engine repairs could be done fast.

Starship 9 launch date

Space X is now gearing up for the Starship 9 launch. Even people are also curious about the sn9 launch date. 6th January 2021 was a static fire test as part of the Sn9 launch. Sn9 launch date will depend on the number of factors like weather conditions on that day and the static fire test. However, NOTAMs were issued on 12th, 13th, and 14th January, according to a report on express.co.uk. The final date for the launch has not yet been disclosed. The broadcast for the rocket launch can be watched on Youtube, NASASpaceFlight.com, and LabPadre.