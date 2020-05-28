Katy Perry Gets Ready For Space Launch, Drapes Herself In A Shimmery Dress; See Pictures

Like million others across the world, Katy Perry was also disappointed that the Nasa SpaceX man mission had to be postponed due to the poor weather. The singer was a part of the line up for the Discovery and Science Channel live programme about the launch. She took to her social media to share pictures of her all set for the launch.

Katy Perry shows off baby bump in shimmery dress for space launch

Katy Perry is seen dressed up in a silver shimmery dress with a kimono-like fit. The dress was heavily pleated and had a v-neck design. With shimmery heels and a pair of double-tiered loop earrings, the singer was seen flaunting her short blonde hair in the pictures.

Informing fans of the postponement of the launch in her caption, she wrote, "Welp. Today’s #SpaceLaunchLive was BUMPED due to weather, but what’s two days when @spacex has been waiting for 18 years... Let’s pray it’s in the cards for Saturday! Set your alarm for the 3:22pm EDT launch, and don’t miss the pregame with me on @Discovery and @ScienceChannel for a historical moment in space travel 🚀". [sic]

Katy Perry earlier took to her social media to share that she was a part of the television channels' launch line up. She posted a video made for the launch with her song Daises being the background sound for it. She wrote in the caption, "Over the moon 🌙 to be able to participate in the @spacex launch 🚀 in my own, 1 in 7 billion small way. Tune in to @discovery or @sciencechannel at 11am PT to see this historic moment GO OFF 💫 #SpaceLaunchLIVE". [sic]

Katy Perry has been quite active throughout quarantine and has been keeping busy with a few remote appearances. She was a part of the SheIn Together Livestream event earlier this month. Perry also taped the performance of her single Daisies that aired during the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series. The singer has also been meeting patients through video calls in an attempt to lift up their spirits. Katy also surprised a young girl by becoming her teacher for a day.

The Fireworks singer is currently expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom. In an earlier interview with the radio show host Ryan Seacrest, the singer admitted that she is facing some tough challenges due to the isolation. She said that being pregnant amid a pandemic is something she will never forget.

When her pregnancy rumours started doing rounds, the singer confirmed it through her music video for Never Worn White. Perry and Bloom have been dating since 2016 and got engaged in February 2018. The duo was set to have a wedding in Japan some time in the first half of 2020 but decided to push it due to the pandemic.

