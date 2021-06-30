SpaceX Launch Scrubbed At The Last Second Due To Violation Of Restricted Airspace

SpaceX has been having quite a lot of launch missions. These missions have been for their Starlink venture and other ventures into space. One of the SpaceX Launch missions was completely scrubbed at the very last second. A violation of the restricted airspace by an aircraft led to the cancellation of the launch. Numerous people wish to learn more about SpaceX Launch Scrubbed.

On June 29, at 2:56 P.M. EST, SpaceX was all set to launch their Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This mission was carrying 88 satellites for 2 smallsat rideshare missions, 3 SpaceX Starlink Internet Satellites and 85 small payloads for developing remote sensing and communications constellations for several companies ranging from NASA to Pentagon, Satellogic, the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the U.S. Space Development Agency, Swarm, Spire, Spaceflight Inc., and Loft Orbital. The Falcon 9 was all set to launch and just 11 seconds before the liftoff, the launch was scrubbed by SpaceX due to the violation of the restricted airspace. This launch would’ve been SpaceX’s 20th liftoff for 2021 and also the 8th flight for this particular Falcon 9 first stage.

SpaceX had a launch window of an hour, but due to the unforeseen scrubbing of the launch, the organization wasn’t ready for the second attempt. The liftoff has been postponed to 30th June at the same time tentatively. At first, the violation wasn’t disclosed, but later Elon Musk shed some light on the reason for the launch being called off through a tweet. Check out what Elon Musk had to say in his Twitter post below:

Unfortunately, the launch is called off for today, as an aircraft entered the “keep out zone”, which is unreasonably gigantic. There is simply no way that humanity can become a spacefaring civilization without major regulatory reform. The current regulatory system is broken.

Through his post, Elon Mush shared his disappointment about the launch being scrubbed and also expressed criticism towards the FAA. FAA has been criticized by Musk earlier too, but that was due to the launch licensing process. This time around Musk has expressed his criticism for the commercial aviation industry, due to the size and duration of airspace restrictions for launches that cause flight delays and spoil airline schedules.

