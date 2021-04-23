SpaceX Launches 4 NASA Astronauts To ISS On Recycled Crew Dragon Rocket | WATCH

At 5:49 am EST, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule lifted off from Kennedy Launch Centre in Florida. The launch was accompanied by a smooth countdown from NASA experts, who along with SpaceX founder Elon Musk anxiously anticipated the completion of all stages of the private firm’s crewed mission. . The Crew -2 mission is set to ferry two astronauts from NASA, one from the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and another one from European Space Agency (ESA) to ISS.

NASA Live Streamed the whole event on its official YouTube channel. In his final moments on earth, Mission commander Shane Kimbrough said, “Off the Earth, for the Earth, Endeavour is ready to go”. The astronauts then briefly clasped each other’s hands as the reused rocket lifted off. As the Endeavour capsule reached orbit, viewers heard an overjoyed Kimbrough saying, “It’s great to be back in space.” Along with Kimbrough, pilot Megan McArthur, Crew-2’s specialist Thomas Pesquet, and the flight’s engineer Akihiko Hoshide is also part of the mission.

Watch Falcon 9 launch Dragon with four astronauts on board to the @space_station → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK https://t.co/706eQCSzoK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 23, 2021

"Glad to be back in space for all of us." - @Astro_Kimbrough. The second stage has separated, and the @SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts aboard is in orbit, and on the way to the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/ygzlgtVjWd — NASA (@NASA) April 23, 2021

SpaceX's third crewed flight

The mission dubbed Crew-2 marks the second operational mission under its Commercial Crew Programme which was launched with an aim to end the US’ decade-long dependence on Russian rockets. The first mission flew in May 2020 and carried Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

Image Credits: NASA/ESA