SpaceX Launches Latest Starlink Mission 'Falcon 9' Rocket In To Orbit On March 14

As SpaceX launched their latest Starlink mission with the Falcon 9, people across the US East Coast and Texas saw strange fireballs in the sky. The residents of the East Coast saw a bright streaking across the sky, leaving a trail of an extremely bright fire behind it, like a giant fireball in the sky. The early morning pitch-black sky made the sight even more spectacular. Read on to know how the Falcon SpaceX launch lit up the sky.

SpaceX Launch Looked Like a Fireball in The Sky

At 6:01 a.m. on Sunday morning, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket made liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, carrying a total of 60 Starlink Satellites to deploy them into the Earth's orbit. People all along the coast of Florida saw the rocket flashing up into the sky, as reported by Space.com. You can take a look at the pictures of the spectacular sight in the embedded tweet of SpaceX down below. As reported by Space.com, after the liftoff, the American Meteor Society(AMS) received about 120 reports of an 'observed object in the sky' the AMS said in a tweet. AMS also confirmed that the observed object was the SpaceX rocket and not a fireball in their tweet.

About Starlink

According to the Starlink website, the company has started delivering initial beta services in the United States and select parts of the world and they will slowly continue deploying satellites till they can cover the majority of the world's population by 2021. As of now, the service is in closed beta and customers can register on the Starlink website to get a chance for access in the beta. Starlink have said users during the beta trials can expect to see speeds from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and a ping of 20ms to 40ms in most of the Starlink locations. Starlink also says that as they improve their network with more satellites and optimises their services, their speeds and latency will improve a lot.

Starlink has already deployed more than 1000 Starlink internet satellites that are covering major metropolitan cities of the world. With every launch of the Falcon rockets, SpaceX adds about 60 more satellites around the planet to increase the range and latency of their internet services. SpaceX's mission is to provide high-speed internet access to remote areas and villages across the world that do not have good internet services in their locations. Stay tuned for more news on SpaceX and Starlink.