SpaceX Satellites Ruined Breathtaking Views Of Comet NEOWISE, Claim Skywatchers

It is a troubling fact that nowhere is safe from light pollution, sadly not even space anymore. On Wednesday, July 22, an astrophotographer Daniel López shared a mesmerising picture of Comet NEOWISE, which he had captured a day before at Teide National Park on the Canary Islands in the Spanish Archipelago. However, what could have been one of the most beautiful pictures of the icy space visitor NEOWISE was tarnished by SpaceX’s Starlink satellites. The space corporation’s satellites ruined the image by painting noisy streaks across the otherwise largely pristine and serene sky.

SpaceX Satellites ruin views of NEOWISE for Space Lovers

According to the reports of a space portal, this is SpaceX satellites’ most recent intrusion into the world of astronomy. There have been great concerns about the round-the-clock and inescapable presence of light on Earth for years now. In cities, finding a light-free spot in the evening is no less than a utopian dream now. However human-made illumination has started to pollute edges of the planet, too. Hence, most of all astronomers and astrophysicists are facing greater challenges when these SpaceX satellites pop up and ruin the image they take of far-off galaxies and, now, even comets.

Why are Space Lovers and Astronomers annoyed with SpaceX?

According to the reports of a science portal, Elon Musk’s space corporation, SpaceX has launched 540 satellites into Earth’s orbit. This effort is part of an endeavour to make high-speed internet available throughout the world by 2021. However, the plan is for the SpaceX to eventually have tens of thousands of these satellites in space.

In a virtual interview given to a well-known space portal, Daniel Lopez claimed that astronomers, astrophysicists, and astrophotographers are greatly concerned about the deployment of these numerous small satellites which are orbiting the earth. He also referred to SpaceX’s plans to launch approximately 40,000 more satellites. The astronomer voiced his concern that soon other companies will follow in Space X’s footsteps and want to launch their own satellites into orbit. Lopez explained that as a result of this satellite influx into the sky, it will not be, what it has been for millions of years. The deep darkness, mystery, and curiosity surrounding space and the night sky will soon be drowned in lights.

Apart from the difficulties created by astronomers and astrophysicists, back on Earth, the intrusion of light creates a slew of its own problems in nature. According to the reports of a science portal, this overabundant unnatural light is causing the loss of insects around the world. The report also suggested that the over illuminated sky also throws off the behaviour of a number of critters, including as salamanders, baby turtles, and tree frogs.