Tom Cruise Puts 'Top Gun 2' Young Cast To Some 'gruelling' Training

Top Gun: Maverick is an upcoming action drama film starring Tom Cruise as he returns as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. He plays a test pilot and flight instructor in the movie. For the training as a pilot, Cruise not only did intense training himself but also made his young cast members do the same. Read to know more.

Tom Cruise put Top Gun 2 young cast through insane training

In an interview with a daily, Jerry Bruckheimer, one of the producers of the film, talked about the training for playing Navy pilots. He said that Tom Cruise put the actors through this “gruelling” process over three months so they could take the G-forces (gravitational force) when the makers put them in the F/A-18s (fighter and attack aircraft). He mentioned that it was really a tough slog for the young actors because they also had to go through water survival training, where they are blindfolded and put in a water tank that is turned upside down and they have to figure out how to get out. Bruckheimer stated that Tom Cruise went through all the same stuff. The makers told him that Cruise went through that training just like a 22-year-old would, that's how good he is.

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 film, Top Gun. Jerry Bruckheimer was also the co-producer of the first film. He spoke on how Tom Cruise brief and debrief the cast after the shooting. Bruckheimer said that in the first movie, they put the actors in the F-14s (fighter aircraft), and the only footage they could use was of Cruise because everybody else was throwing up. He mentioned that for Maverick, they put five cameras in the cockpit, so the actors not only had to act, they had to know when to turn the camera on and where the sun was to match the previous scene. They had a lot to do in that cockpit when they were flying these planes on sorties, which were designed by the Mission Impossible actor and filmmaker Joseph Kosinski. He stated that Cruise gave all the briefings and all the debriefings after the shoot along with the great Top Gun pilots that they work with from the Navy.

Top Gun: Maverick stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. The film was supposed to release in July but has been pushed ahead to December 23, 2020.

