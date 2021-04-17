Last Updated:

SpaceX 'Starship' Spacecraft Chosen By NASA To Put Humans Back On Moon By 2024

NASA has selected Elon Musk's SpaceX company to build spacecraft that can take astronauts to Moon as early as 2024. Elon Musk bagged a $2.9 billion contract.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Credit: AP


In a big win to Elon Musk, NASA on Friday, selected his company, SpaceX to build spacecraft that can take astronauts back to the Moon. NASA has awarded a contract of $2.9 billion to SpaceX over Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc. Elon Musk expressed his joy by tweeting 'NASA rules". 

Both Musk and Bezos who are the first and third richest people in the world, respectively, had bid for the contract. Musk went with his SpaceX while Amazon founder Bezos's Blue Origin partnered with Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, and Draper. This project will mark the return of humankind to the Moon for the first time since 1972. 

SpaceX humbled by NASA's selection

"NASA has selected Starship to land the first astronauts on the lunar surface since the Apollo program! We are humbled to help @NASAArtemis usher in a new era of human space exploration," tweeted SpaceX.

NASA's Moon mission

NASA has planned to send two American astronauts to the lunar surface in the first commercial human lander that will be built by Musk's SpaceX. The Starship is expected to have a spacious cabin and two airlocks for astronaut moonwalks. With a plan to make a fully reusable launch, a landing system is to be designed for travel to the Moon, Mars, and other destinations in space.

NASA has plans for long-term lunar presence that will be a stepping point to even an enormous plan of sending astronauts to Mars. The SpaceX will have to make a test flight of the lander to the Moon before human makes their journey. Moreover, NASA has also future plans of having a regular service to the Moon and for the contract of that separate competition will take place. Tesla Chief, Elon Musk is expected to make a run for that as well. 

Elon Musk's SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX has an aim of landing humans on Mars with its reusable rockets. The 2002 company manufactures, designs, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company on Wednesday announced it had raised about $1.16 billion in equity financing.

