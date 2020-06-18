SpaceX Starship Visualized By A 'space Nerd'; Check Out Stunning Looks Of The Spacecraft

SpaceX’s massive Mars-bound spacecraft Starship could be SpaceX’s hope to get its Starlink multifold satellites into space in the near future. The spacecraft is under construction at the moment in Boca Chica centre in Texas. Reportedly it can carry a weight of 150 tons or that of almost a hundred people. The original plan to send out a total of 240 Starlink satellites was graphically drawn out by a Twitter user and the results are jaw-dropping. The spacecraft is being built to carry the ‘internet dream’ of SpaceX.

Image Credits: SpaceX Website

Starlink is SpaceX's next move into space internet and bandwidth mastery. It is devised to deliver high speed with low latency internet usage. This will be done with the help of a transceiver about the size of the box of delivery pizza, as per SpaceX. The delivery of high-speed internet is the result of satellites in orbits just about 550 kilometres out of the Earth’s surface. SpaceX is already credited with around nine batches of satellites and plans to launch over 42,000 satellites in the near future.

Image Credits: SpaceX Website

With more load on Starship, the batches can be moved in greater number and not only 60 per launch as done in 2017. Elon Musk had showcased the first version and back then, the auspicious project was termed to deliver missions to Mars and more. The Starship can lift as much as 2,20,000 pounds that are 99,790 Kilograms as compared to the predecessor Falcon 9, which can load 50,000 pounds that is 22,679 Kilograms.

Neopork85 drew out the future looks and design of the Starship which is still under construction. Note that this is just a visualization. Check it out.

According to the official website of SpaceX, Starship is, “Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket (collectively referred to as Starship) represent a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond. Starship will be the world’s most powerful launch vehicle ever developed, with the ability to carry in excess of 100 metric tonnes to Earth orbit. Starship is designed to deliver satellites further and at a lower marginal cost per launch than our current Falcon vehicles. With a payload compartment larger than any fairing currently in operation or development, Starship creates possibilities for new missions, including space telescopes even larger than the James Webb.”

Image Credits: SpaceX Website

