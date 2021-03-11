SpaceX Successfully Deploys 60 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit; Falcon 9 Lands Back Safely

SpaceX confirmed on their Twitter that the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch today was successful and the shuttle landed back without any problems. The Falcon 9 shot up in the sky carrying a total of 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit. Read on to know more about the SpaceX Starlink launch.

SpaceX Launches 60 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Carnival Space Force Station at 3:13 am EST (8:13 EST) as reported by space.com. The Falcon 9 carried 60 Starlink satellites successfully into orbit. The Falcon 9 made the journey and back in just about 8 and 5 minutes and successfully landed back on one of SpaceX's floating landing platform called 'Just Read The Instructions', in the Atlantic Ocean, about 400 miles (630 kilometres) away from the launch site.

This launch was initially planned for Monday night (March 9) but was delayed so SpaceX could do more safety checks to make sure everything was in place. Weather forecasts also gave a 90 per cent chance of favourable weather conditions for March 11, so that was an added factor to delaying the launch of Falcon 9.

SpaceX has also made impressive leaps in its Falcon rocket technology. Their aim, in the end, is to make rockets that are capable of repeated continuous flights to and fro from the Earth to Moon and Mars without the need for repairs or replacements. With the technology SpaceX has today, the Falcon 9 rockets can make round trips about 10 times with no need of any repair or refurbishment except for stops for refuelling. You can watch the coming SpaceX Launch Live on space.com and the official SpaceX website.

Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed pic.twitter.com/vltm8NijZC — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 11, 2021

About Starlink

According to the Starlink website, the company has started delivering initial beta services in the United States and select parts of the world and they will slowly continue deploying satellites till they can cover the majority of the world's population by 2021. As of now, the service is in closed beta and customers can register on the Starlink website to get a chance for access in the beta. Starlink have said users during the beta trials can expect to see speeds from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and a ping of 20ms to 40ms in most of the Starlink locations. Starlink also says that as they improve their network with more satellites and optimises their services, their speeds and latency will improve a lot.