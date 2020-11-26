SpaceX to continue beta testing Starlink satellites, delays commercial services

SpaceX will continue beta testing its satellite-based broadband service Starlink into next year, the company said late indicating a delay in commercial services planned for 2020. Since 2019, the aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company has launched 900 Starlink satellites with an aim to offer high-speed internet to remote locations across the world. As of now, the Starlink Broadband services are undergoing a public beta in parts of the US and Canada.

Speaking at the launch of the California based firm’s 16th batch of starlinks, Kate Tice, a SpaceX engineer said that they were expecting to expand their beta testing in a “notable way” very early in 2021, “late January –February timeframe.” Company CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly touted that his Starlink satellites would be crucial for funding broader plans including flying customers to the moon.

Let's try this again! Tune in now for what will be the 7th launch and landing attempt (new records) of a Falcon 9 1st Stage 🚀 #Starlink #SpaceX https://t.co/s7ZHOhuWmK — kate_tice (@kate_tice) November 25, 2020

What is Starlink SpaceX?

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation that aims to provide high-speed internet access to users around the world, especially in rural areas and remote regions. SpaceX Starlink is one of Elon Musk's most ambitious projects where the private company plans to deploy a huge constellation of around 12,000 satellites into the low Earth orbit. SpaceX has been regularly launching Starlink satellites into space for its mega constellation project. The company eventually plans to offer internet services at affordable prices; however, it seems a bit expensive at the moment.

The Starlink internet service is currently in beta, where the beta testers were required to pay $99 as a base monthly price along with $499 as an upfront cost to avail the Starlink Kit. The Starlink Kit comes with a user terminal, mounting tripod and Wi-Fi router. Musk is planning to introduce the Starlink broadband internet service in India by mid-2021. In response to a tweet about the company’s widescale launch in 2021 to deliver a high-speed satellite internet connection to rural and underserved areas around the world, Tesla founder said that Starlink was looking into Indian regulations for a launch by 2021.

