SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Internet Speed Impresses Users During Beta Testing

SpaceX's public beta test of its Starlink satellite internet has surprised its users with a download speed of more than 160 megabits per second (Mbps) which is actually 95 percent more than other US connections, according to reports. SpaceX had launched its beta version of the satellite internet on October 26 with the current download speed between 160-174 megabits per second.

Beta users were asked to pay a fee of $600 in advance to get the internet which CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk announced as 'Better Than Nothing Beta'. The company tried to lower the expectations of the users when it launched its Starlink satellite internet beta in October. The company had said the internet would provide download speeds between 50 to 150 Mbps. However, the download speeds have surprised the users.

When the users started sharing screenshots of the download speed, SpaceX said they deliberately wanted to 'lower the users' initial expectations' to make sure no disappointment came their way when they started beta testing. Further Starlink will be using nearly 900 satellites to beam the internet down to earth.

The experience for some users turned out to be negative when the downloads paused for a few seconds and the internet service got completely disrupted for brief periods. Some of the users said the disruption was caused due to a couple of trees in the way. Meanwhile, Starlink still remains one of the fastest internet service providers in the US with steady high speeds.

Apart from the negative experience for some users, many other users are praising the new internet system. Some have also complained about the cost involved in the same. The beta version is available for $99 a month however there are additional costs involved which totals to $499 for a kit with a tripod, a WiFi router, and a terminal to connect to Starlink satellites.

Some users are unhappy with the huge cost and are willing to pay even more if the speed remains either the same or increases, especially at the time when the majority of people are working from home.

