SpaceX Rocket Launch Today, Find Out How To Watch The Rocket Launch

Elon Musk’s technology company SpaceX is all set to attempt the next rocket launch on Saturday, December 19. SpaceX was forced to scrub Thursday's launch attempt due to technical issues with the rocket's second stage. Hence the next attempt was scheduled for the weekend. SpaceX is launching a Falcon 9 from Kennedy Space Center. This Falcon 9’s first-stage has already flown four times in the past. This includes two spaceflights of SpaceX’s commercial resupply missions to the International Space Station for NASA and also a Starlink launch, as well as for SAOCOM 1B, a satellite launch operation for the Argentinian space agency in August.

SpaceX launch today

A report in TechCrunch reveals that the Saturday attempt is set for 9:45 a.m. Live video of the launch will be streamed on SpaceX’s official YouTube channel. This time around the space transportation company will be attempting a landing back at its landing pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which is a rarer occurrence versus its use of its two drone landing ships positioned out in the ocean. SpaceX’s at-sea landings have become extremely popular now.

It was introduced to allow for recovery of rocket boosters as they didn’t have enough fuel remaining on board to make it all the way back to land. Also, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) mission’s parameters allow for a “return to sender” trip back home. This morning's mission has been labelled NROL-108 for the National Reconnaissance Office. Space Coast residents and spectators need to be prepared for triple sonic booms a little over eight minutes after liftoff.

Where to watch the SpaceX launch live?

According to the SpaceX official website, the liftoff can be watched live on the company’s official website. The Livestream will start 15 minutes before the liftoff. It will also be streaming on YouTube.

SpaceX Launched Nextgen Satellite For SiriusXM

Only 6 days ago, the company also launched a new generation of radio broadcasting satellite launched into space. The launch took place on Sunday, December 13. It was carried by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. The SXM 7 satellite will be joining SiriusXM's active fleet and is designed to provide entertainment and data services for the continental U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean for up to 15 years.

SpaceX also revealed on its website that it will be outputting 8,000 watts of content and will provide the highest power density of any commercial satellite on orbit. SiriusXM will be replacing the XM-3 satellite which is currently in orbit. Sunday's launch marks SpaceX's 69th successful booster landing and its 25th Falcon 9 mission this year.