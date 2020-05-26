Weather Could Delay SpaceX's Historic Launch On May 27; What's Next?

A tropical disturbance leading to stormy weather in Florida could jeopardise the launch of SpaceX’s Dragon capsule on May 27 as forecasters have put the odds of acceptable launch weather at 40 per cent. As per the current plan, NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are expected to fly on Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket at 2.03pm IST.

However, if the weather condition forces NASA and SpaceX to abort the mission, there are two other launch windows in the next week. The backup launch opportunities are available on May 30 at 12.52am IST, and May 31 at 12.30am IST. Kathy Lueders, the manager of NASA's commercial crew program, said that though the emergency escape system can kick in all the way to orbit, it will need relatively calm wind as seas to splashdown.

“We're continuing to be vigilant and careful and make sure we do this right. Forecasters put the odds of acceptable launch weather at 40 per cent,” said Lueders.

Historic mission

It is the final major test for SpaceX’s human spaceflight system prior to being certified by NASA for operational crew missions to and from the International Space Station. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on May 23 announced that SpaceX has been given a “go-ahead” for the historic Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission set to launch the coming week. With this mission, NASA will launch its first crewed mission from US soil in almost 10 years.

After entering the orbit, the crew and SpaceX mission control will test the environmental control and life support systems, the manoeuvring thrusters, and thermal control systems among other things to check whether the spacecraft is performing as expected. It will perform a series of phasing manoeuvres to position itself for rendezvous and docking with the International Space Station.

While Crew Dragon is designed to perform the manoeuvres and docking on its own, astronauts piloting the spacecraft and the ISS will be monitoring it and can take control will if deemed necessary. After the successful conclusion of the test flight mission, the spacecraft will undock and depart the Space Station along with the two astronauts to return to Earth.

