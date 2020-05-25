All About SpaceX's Spacesuit That Astronauts Will Wear For Demo-2 Launch On May 27

SpaceX is all set to launch its maiden manned mission to the International Space State (ISS) in collaboration with National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) on May 27. Crew members Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will fly onboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. However, what is catching everyone's eyeballs is the spacesuit that the astronauts will be wearing on the day of the launch.

Read: Elon Musk Lauds 'incredible Work' By NASA & SpaceX For Demo-2 Mission

All about spacesuit

The spacesuit, also known as 'Starman suit' was first revealed to the general public by SpaceX in September 2017 and it derived its name from a mannequin, called 'Starman' which wore the suit during the maiden launch of the Falcon Heavy in February 2018. The suit was reportedly designed by Jose Fernandez, a designer known for his works for famous sci-fi superhero movies and SpaceX founder Elon Musk himself. The design of the suit was later reverse engineered by SpaceX engineers.

Read: NASA Gives Go-ahead For SpaceX's Historic Crewed Mission To The ISS Next Week

The suit looks way different than what astronauts have been wearing for decades. The design is sleek and definitely lighter than the previous ones known as the Advanced Crew Escape Suit (ACES). The new SpaceX suit has been tested twice in the space, if everything goes according to the plan this will be the first time when it will be worn by humans in space. Earlier, SpaceX had sent two dummies into space with the suit, once in 2018 during the Falcon Heavy launch, another during the Demo-1 test in 2019.

Read: NASA Invites People To Join Celebrating Historic ‘Launch America’ Space Flight, Virtually

NASA selected Boeing and SpaceX in September 2014 to transport crew to the International Space Station from the United States. The latest mission with SpaceX is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program which aims at developing safe, reliable, and cost-effective access to and from the International Space Station and foster commercial access to other potential low-Earth orbit destinations.

Read: NASA, SpaceX Bringing Astronaut Launches Back To Home Turf

(Image credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett)