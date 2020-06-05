Strawberry Moon Canada Sightings & Time; Find Out Why The Full Moon Is Called Strawberry

A strawberry moon will be visible in Canada today. This will be one of the rarer sightings of the moon to be seen this year. While the western hemisphere will see a strawberry moon, the Eastern hemisphere will have quite a different look and will rather look dark and sliver. Nasa confirmed that the moon will appear at 1:45 pm EDT and will also be in a penumbral lunar eclipse, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

Also Read | What Is A Lunar Eclipse? Everything To Know About The Sun-Earth-Moon Alignment Phenomenon

Though the year 2020 may not have been going well, the year has been called 'Crazy Moon Year' as we are seeing super moons in 2020 after a long time. The full moon in June will be seen from 11:15 pm IST on June 5th to 12:54 am on June 6th in India. The full moon is being called Honey Moon as well as Rose moon in Europe. It also coincides with the lunar eclipse. Even Europe will be seeing the same eclipse but as reported, many won't be able to see the moon due to the cloudy skies, though the weather might change. Also, a penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the sun, the moon and the Earth are perfectly aligned and the Earth blocks off a little light to get to the moon causing a partial eclipse.

Also Read | What Time Is The Lunar Eclipse Tonight In The United Kingdom? Details Here

Why is the moon called Strawberry Moon?

While the general reason why the moon is called a Strawberry Moon is related to traditional reasons, the moon will not look pink. Usually, the wild strawberry season always comes in May and the Algonquin tribe always believed that June meant it was time to harvest wild strawberries. The Algonquin is a native tribe found in Canada and England and it usually named the months after some seasonal change. Most of the new names for the full moon have been adopted from old native names.

Also Read | Protests eclipse pandemic, but White House fears a resurgence

While the sight of the full moon will only technically be caught on 5th of June, the moon will pretty much look the same on 6th as well as 7th of the month. This also makes these days a perfect time to catch the natural satellite in its natural beauty.

Also Read | Strawberry Moon Eclipse Will Take Place This June; Know Details About When To See It

Promo Image Courtesy: Shutterstock