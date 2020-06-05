What Time Is The Lunar Eclipse Tonight In The United Kingdom? Details Here

A penumbral eclipse is going to appear for the people on Earth to enjoy its mesmerizing beauty. A penumbral lunar eclipse is considered to be dimmer and fainter than the dark core of the earth’s shadow. This makes it hard for a viewer to tell it apart from a normal full moon. This year it is said to have a Strawberry-like colour or it may adopt a tea-coloured hue instead of the normal Pearly white colour that it has.

Moon Eclipse happens when the moon passes into the earth’s penumbra and this year it is expected to pass through 57 per cent of it. Here is all you need to know about what time is the lunar eclipse in the United Kingdom and more.

What time is the Lunar Eclipse tonight in the UK?

Today i.e. June 5, 2020, the moon will travel through the faint penumbral portion of Earth’s shadow. According to the data provided by the reports, the total duration of the Moon Eclipse is going to be around 3 hours 18 minutes.

In the United Kingdom, the lunar eclipse will appear on June 5, 2020, at 18:45 PM BST till 22:04 PM BST. The reports also say that the eclipse will be at its peak on June 5, 21:06 PM BST for people to enjoy its beauty. When eclipse will be at its greatest visible magnitude, the Earth will cover 57 per cent of the moon inside the umbral shadow of the Earth.

The most visible moment of today's eclipse can only be seen in the eastern coast of Madagascar near the sea coast when the Earth comes to partially eclipse the moon. However, other cities like London, Birmingham, and others will also be able to observe the eclipse.

In the USA, the Eclipse will begin at 15:12 PM ET whereas in South Africa it will begin at 19:45 PM CAT. In India, it will appear on June 5, 2020, at 11:15 PM IST till June 6, 02:34 AM IST.

When is the next lunar eclipse in the UK?

A penumbral lunar eclipse is not so rare as it is going to occur two times more in 2020. The next penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 will be on 4th or 5th July. The last penumbral lunar eclipse of the year is going to appear on 29th or 30th November.

