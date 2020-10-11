Study reveals exposure to 'urban air pollutants' may enhance COVID-19 risk

A recent study suggested that exposure to air pollutants can increase the risk of COVID-19. For this study, the researchers analysed some urban air pollutants and their impact on the human body in terms of COVID-19 risk. The researchers also studied the susceptibility to death from coronavirus due to exposure to air pollutants. Two major indicators that the researchers focused on were the case-fatality rate as well as the mortality rate.

Air pollution and COVID-19 risk

The researchers analysed key urban air pollutants, in 3,122 counties in the US from January to July, which included pollutants like fine particle matter (PM2.5), Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3) among several others. The case-fatality rate and mortality rates were investigated to understand and examine the connection between air pollutants and the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and outcomes. The researchers found that Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) has a strong correlation with the increased risk of death due to COVID-19.

Co-author of the study Donghai Liang of Emory University said, "Both long-term and short-term exposure to air pollution has been associated with direct and indirect systemic impact on the human body by enhancing oxidative stress, acute inflammation, and respiratory infection risk."

An increase in Nitrogen dioxide levels in the air by 4.6 parts per billion (ppb) was correlated with an 11.3 per cent increase in the case-fatality rate and a 16.2 per cent increase in mortality rate in COVID-19. The study also observed that long term exposure to NO2 increased the risk of death from COVID-19 while noting that a 4.6 ppb reduction in exposure would have prevented 14,672 COVID-19 deaths. Further, the researchers found no association of increased COVID-19 risk with ozone but a marginally significant relation was noticed between PM2.5 exposure and COVID-19 case-fatality rate.

"Long-term exposure to urban air pollution, especially nitrogen dioxide, might enhance populations' susceptibility to severe COVID-19 death outcomes," said Donghai Liang.

The author also noticed that exposure to air pollution has a lot to do with health equity. Liang observed that people from low-income groups and people of colour often dealt with higher exposure to air pollutants because most of them live near industrial sites and highways due to limited choice in residency. "The continuations and expansions of current efforts to lower traffic emissions and ambient air pollution might be an important component of reducing the population-level risk of COVID-19 case-fatality and mortality in the United States," added Liang.

(With inputs from ANI)