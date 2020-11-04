Taurid And Leonid Meteor Shower: How & When To See The Spectacular Show In November 2020?

Stargazers and space enthusiasts are bracing up for two meteor showers that are about to occur this month. The first one is the Taurid meteor shower which is known for its bright fireballs despite having just a few meteors per hour. Both Taurid and Leonid meteor showers are annual events; however, the latter is known for its exceptional spectacular meteor storms that take place once every 33 years. The Taurids, on the other hand, produce spectacular meteors every year.

How to see Taurid meteor shower?

It should be noted that both the South and North Taurids have a long period of activity which starts around late October and goes up to early December. The exact peak period for the two meteor showers hasn't been well defined. However, it is expected that the best time to catch the South Taurid meteor shower is on the nights of November 4 and November 5. You are also likely to catch a good view of the meteor a night after the peak date. You should also note that if you are unable to catch a good view of the meteors during its peaks due to light pollution or cloudy conditions, you can still catch a glimpse in the following nights.

The North Taurid meteor shower is expected to reach its peak on the nights of November 11 and November 12. However, it is also worth pointing out that the North Taurids will have better visibility during its peak as the skies will be much darker during this period.

How to see Leonid meteor shower?

The Leonid meteor shower generally appears in the skies in the month of November between November 6 and November 30. As for 2020, the Leonid meteor is expected to reach its peak in the late evening hours of November 16 and the early morning hours of November 17. These meteor showers generally produce around 15 to 20 meteors per hour. In the case of Leonid, stargazers will have a more moon-free viewing experience during the peak. This will do away with light pollution and allow for better visibility.

Image credits: Koen Miskotte | Meteor News