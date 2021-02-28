Telangana CM KCR Congratulates ISRO For Successful PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission

Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, on Sunday, February 28 congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on its first dedicated commercial launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C51/Amazonia-1 mission. Congratulating the scientists, technical team and other staff members of the organisation, the Telangana CM said that ISRO has brought reputation to the country with its first dedicated commercial satellite launch.

Telangana CM congratulates ISRO

Telangana CMO in its tweet said, "CM Sri KCR has congratulated the @ISRO for the successful launch of #PSLVC51. Hon'ble CM said that with the launch of first dedicated commercial satellite, ISRO has proved to be one of the world’s leading space research organizations. Hon'ble CM also stated that many countries choosing ISRO for their technical needs has once again brought reputation to the country. The CM congratulated the scientists and other technical staff for the success."

CM Sri KCR has congratulated the @ISRO for the successful launch of #PSLVC51. Hon'ble CM said that with the launch of first dedicated commercial satellite, ISRO has proved to be one of the world’s leading space research organizations. pic.twitter.com/zTjCsmNO6e — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) February 28, 2021

Earlier, PM Modi also congratulated ISRO on its first dedicated commercial launch of the PSLV-C51/ Amazonia-1 mission. Earlier today, PM wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations to NSIL and ISRO on the success of the 1st dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission. This ushers in a new era of Space reforms in the country. 18 co-passengers included four small satellites that showcase the dynamism and innovation of our youth."

ISRO Chief K Sivan in his official statement said, "These satellites were fruition of the new space reforms announced by the Government of India wherein ISRO promoted and handheld the teams. I’m very sure this mission will enthuse other academic institutions and industries to build satellites."

ISRO launches PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission

Apart from PSLV-C51, India in its first launch of 2021, launched 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. Amazonia-1 was placed in orbit seventeen minutes after its lift-off aboard the PSLV-C51 rocket and a minute after the rocket's PS4 engine cut off. These co-passenger satellites also included the participation of IN-SPACe and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). Three satellites (UNITYsats) were lifted off from three Indian academic institutes, whereas, one Satish Dhawan Sat (SDSAT) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Amazonia-1 along with the other satellites will monitor deforestation and study the diverse agriculture of Brazilian lands. The rocket placed all its satellites in orbits in approximately four minutes. It journeyed for two hours and eight minutes in the space.

