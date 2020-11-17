The Milky Way Is Recycling Its Gases To Form A Clumpy Halo To Make New Stars

The incidents of the formation of new stars have often captured the attention of scientists and they have tried to find how this procedure happens. They have found some interesting facts in this matter. According to various reports, a small spacecraft named HaloSat has provided some interesting information.

Its observation showed that the Milky Way is recycling gases to make new stars. Like any other galaxy, the Milky Way is also growing and new stars are being born every now and then. From the observation, it was noted that the Milky Way galaxy recycles the gases from a clumpy halo that contains a huge amount of hot gases. The halo is a large section of a galaxy which is filled with hot gases that separates two galaxies and surrounds a galaxy. The interesting fact is that these hot gases come from dying stars. Like the birth of stars, old stars also die and become black holes. The dying stars eject materials and the halo contains these ejected gases from the dying stars inside the Milky Way galaxy.

According to scientists, the Milky Way was formed from a heated gas halo in space at least 13 billion years ago. This finding was published in the Journal Nature Astronomy. This prestigious journal is funded by NASA and often contains exciting news about the latest findings in this field.

According to scientists, the halo, which is also referred to as a “Circumgalactic medium”, is a disk-shaped mass of gas. This incident was confirmed by a detailed study of X-ray emissions from it. According to Philip Kaaret, Professor at the University of Iowa, the X-Ray emission is more prominent in places where new stars are being born every day. He also added that this finding offers much important information. According to this observation, the Halo is directly responsible for the birth of new stars.

The Circumgalactic medium is an important factor that helps scientists to understand how galaxy functions and also how the universe takes its shape from a mass of hydrogen and helium. The transformation of gaseous mass to stars, solar systems, planets, comets and all kinds of celestial bodies have always been a mystery. This new finding has answered some questions for scientists and NASA.

The HaloSat spacecraft observes the baryonic matter which composes the visible world and this matter is often treated as a missing particle since the universe took birth after the Big Bang. It has been observing the Circumgalactic medium of the Milky Way galaxy to find some more information about Baryonic matter. In the process, HaloSat offered some exciting information which offered a new way to explore the birth of stars and how the Milky Way and Galaxies give birth to new stars.