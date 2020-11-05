Fast Radio Burst Spotted Coming Out Of A Source In Our Own Galaxy

For many years, astronomers have pondered about the origins of the bursts of fast radio-bursts (FRBs) which lasts only a few milliseconds and is said to be a result of some mysterious high-energy astrophysical process. Now, an international group of researchers have detected a powerful blast in our Milky Way and also identified its probable source of power.

Astronomers uncover the power source of the mysterious radio signal

According to three studies published in the Nature journal, astronomers have traced back a powerful fast radio burst coming into the Milky Way from a source called the Galactic magnetar. The magnetar is a type of magnetised neutron star which is known for its intensely powerful magnetic field.

However, this is not the first time that researchers have been able to sight these radio burst. Telescopes have been able to catch these radio bursts before, however, the actual source was never detected. This has led astronomers to question about the potential source of the powerful blasts for years. The latest detection took place earlier this year on April 28 with the help of a Chime which was able to catch a fast radio-burst releasing from a space where the properties of a Galactic magnetar was found. The detection of radio-bursts and the outburst of x-rays was quickly confirmed from the source.

Now we know that at least one source is likely an exotic stellar object called a magnetar, a type of young neutron star left over after a large star explodes that has an extremely powerful magnetic field. Ever since the discovery, the fast radio-burst has been called the FRB 200428.

"FRB 200428 is the first FRB for which emissions other than radio waves have been detected, the first to be found in the Milky Way, and the first to be associated with a magnetar," authors Anthony Walters and Amanda Weltman wrote in the study.

The first fast radio burst was spotted in the year 2007. Ever since then, many researchers were able to sight these FRB blasts, however, they were all sighted outside of our galaxy.

