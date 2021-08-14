Two New Dinosaur Species Discovered In Northwestern Region Of China; Read Details

Two new species of dinosaurs have been discovered in the northwestern region of China. These Dinosaur species are called Silutitan Sinensis and Hamititan Xinjiangensis. The fossils of the newly discovered dinosaurs were found in a region where they have never been found before. The study will continue as the scientists expect more earthed fossils in the region. Keep reading to know more about the names of the species and the time they belong to.

Newly discovered dinosaur species in China belong to the Cretaceous period

Since dinosaurs were found on Earth hundreds of millions of years ago, the time period has been divided into several periods. The new dinosaur species in China were alive about 120 to 130 million years ago, in the Cretaceous period. Both of them were plant-eating sauropods, with long necks to eat off the high branches. These fossils have been found in the Turpan-Hami basic, situated in Northwestern China. Interestingly, the fossils found belong to three different dinosaurs, but collectively they belong to two different species.

The first species discovered is called Silutitan Sinensis

The first species discovered is called Silutitan Sinensis, which is a new type of sauropod with a long neck, long tail, small head and large body. According to the study which is published in the Scientific Reports, the dinosaur has remarkable characteristics in its vertebrae situated in the neck, indicating that it belongs to the Euhelopodidae family of Sauropods. Scientists also believe that the Silutitan Sinensis measured more than 65 feet in height.

The second species found during the study is Hamititan Xinjiangensis

The second species found during the study is Hamititan Xinjiangensis. The dinosaur also belongs to the family of Sauropods but have characteristics similar to those found in the region of South America. The height of this dinosaur is estimated to be 55 feet. The ridges and shape of the vertebrae found in Hamititan Xinjiangensis suggest that these dinosaurs belong to the Titanosaurs family of sauropods, which apparently were abundant in both South America and Asia.

According to a study published in the Scientific Reports journal, the Dinosaur species in China are "increasing the diversity of the fauna as well as the information on Chinese Sauropods." Brazilian palaeontologist Alexander Kellner, who is also the co-author of the study says in an interview with ABD News "We were very excited about that part of the study, and now it's kind of a puzzle that we have to understand, How did this almost 'South American' dinosaur ended up being in Asia"