A year after Elon Musk's SpaceX launched 26 flights into the space employed with the two-stage Falcon 9, the global space technology giant is set to launch the third batch of Starlink satellites in further few weeks, starting March 14. Musk invented the Starlink series as a part of the Satellite-internet project, which aims to provide web-based services to clients across the United States. The Starlink 21 flight that is set to launch is the 22nd set of the internet-beaming satellites that SpaceX has delivered to space, including a set of initial prototypes in 2019.





Where to watch the ninth flight of Falcon 9?



California-based company— The Hawthrone is planning to fly one of its veteran Falcon 9 rockets for a record nine times with the mission. This development comes days after SpaceX's Falcon 9 placed 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit, on March 11, which marked the company's 21st launch in a year. The Falcon 9 first stage booster will make its ninth launch on March 14 as it will place another set of 60 new Starlink satellites into orbit. The launch can be viewed live here

The two-stage launcher will blast off from the historic Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:01 am EDT (1101 GMT). The forecasters with the US Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron reported that the atmosphere looks clear for the launch, while the only concern is the slight presence of clouds. There is also a backup launch window that is kept ready for Monday, in case the weather conditions worsen on Sunday.



With 60 more, a fleet of 1,300 Starlink satellites will float in space



The ninth flight of the Falcon 9 rocket will get the initial massive thrust during the takeoff from the B1051 booster. Last year, this booster was used to fly the Falcon 9 five times from Florida carrying five different Starlink missions and a broadband satellite for Sirius XM. It is going to be the second flight for B1051 in 2021 after it launched on January 20 carrying 60 satellites that were placed into orbit.



The engineers at SpaceX have completed the work on the B1051 in a record time of 53 days and the booster is now ready for the flight. The ninth launch carrying 60 new satellites has been granted an approval of 30,000 constellations and will be placed into orbit to join the fleet of remaining 1,240 Starlink satellites, taking the total to 1,300 Starlink satellites in space, under the Satellite-internet project.



