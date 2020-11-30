Weird 'gravitational Molecules' Could Orbit Black Holes Like Electrons Orbiting Atoms

Black holes have been an interesting subject to scientists and they are simple yet mysterious. They are an integral part of space, yet only a few facts are known about the black holes. According to NASA, black holes appear when a massive star collapses, and the collapse causes a supernova or an exploding star. The star then bursts its part in the space. Hence, the star becomes a small point with a tremendous gravitational force. This is called a black hole. It has a vast gravity and can easily attract any light source towards it. Blackholes are a part of astrophysics studies.

A new study reported in the arXiv journal of the Cornwel University offered a fresh look at the black hole and the matter surrounding it. According to this study, a team of researchers found some interesting facts. There are gravitational molecules that move around black holes in space. The molecules have a similar motion to the electrons, which move around atoms. According to this research, it is found that the gravitational molecules have the swirling motion in a way just like the pair of electrons move around a hydrogen molecule atom.

The new finding can provide a lot of information on the dark matter and the real nature of space and time. According to Livescience, dark matter is the central part of the universe, and space is built off. It is a nonluminous substance that does not behave in stark contrast to the standard matter.

A scalar field is a viewer-friendly representation of the space, represented using only one mathematical digit. The author of the study stated in the journal that the scalar fields could remain alongside binary black holes in the universe. The scalar fields move around black holes, just like the electrons moving around the atoms. In this case, the scalar fields can be described as gravitational molecules. Although this is a hypothesis, soon gravitational molecules and their existence in space can be confirmed.

Scalar fields are often crucial for scientists who try to understand space and how time is related to space. This new study offers some new light on dark matter and dark energy, which are different. The dark particles or dark matter move in swirling patterns just like electrons around atoms. This study opened a new side of the dark matter. With its progress, it can be said that there will be more researches which would possibly offer more information about dark matter, which is still a mystery.

