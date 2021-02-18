What Is Mars Rover Made Up Of? Check All Technical Specifications Here

A Mars rover is a motor vehicle that travels across the surface of the planet Mars upon arrival. Rovers have several advantages over stationary landers. They are able to cover and examine more territory including many other advantages. Here, you will know everything about the Mars Rover features and more.

Also read | Scientists 'accidentally Discover' Life Far Underneath The Ice Shelves Of The Antarctic

What is Mars Rover Made Up of?

Also read | Astronomers Detect Residue Of Earth-like Planets Orbiting Four Dwarf Stars In Deep Space

The body of the Perseverance Rover is known as the warm electronics box. Just like a car, in which the body of the car protects the inside materials, same is the case with the rover body. It is made up of strong materials which act as an outer protective layer for all the electronics that are present inside. Keep the temperature inside the rover is also a vital task which this outer body does.

This box covered by the Rover Equipment Deck. The presence of this part allows the rover to take out its mast and all the cameras in order to take mars rover pictures while the rover is travelling on the surface of the planet. Here are the technical specifications of the Mars Rover:

Tech Specs Main Job - The main task is to carry the entire rover, protect the computer, electronic, and instrument systems Length - 10 feet (3 meters) Width - 9 feet (2.7 meters) Height - 7 feet (2.2 meters) Weight / Mass - 2,260 pounds / 1,025 kilograms Structure - The structure goes like this: Bottom and sides are the frames of the chassis; The top is the rover equipment deck (its "back"); The bottom is the belly pan. In case the Sampling and Caching of interior workspace is new, then the belly pan that is present at the front end of the rover gets dropped upon the rover's landing. This is done to make more space for sample handling operations by opening up the rover's workspace to the Mars planet's atmosphere.



Mars Rovers List

A total of 6 rovers have been dispatched to Mars and these are mentioned below:

Mars 2, Prop-M rover, 1971 Mars 2 landing failed taking Prop-M with it.

Mars 3, Prop-M rover, 1971 This was lost when Mars 3 lander stopped communicating 104.5 seconds after landing

Sojourner rover, Mars Pathfinder This landed successfully on July 4, 1997. Communications were lost on September 27, 1997.

Spirit (MER-A), Mars Exploration Rover This was launched on June 10, 2003,[10] landed on January 4, 2004. Nearly 6 years after the original mission limit, Spirit had covered a total distance of 7.73 km (4.80 mi) but its wheels became trapped in sand. The last communication received from the rover was on March 22, 2010.

Opportunity (MER-B), Mars Exploration Rover Launched on July 7, 2003 Landed on January 25, 2004.

Curiosity of the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) Mission by NASA Launched November 26, 2011 Landed at the Aeolis Palus plain near Aeolis Mons in Gale Crater on August 6, 2012. This rover known as Curiosity is still operational as of February 2021.



Also read | NASA's 'Mars Helicopter' To Reach Red Planet This Week For Its First 'controlled Flight'

Also read | Scientists Discover Rare Backward Star, Rotating In The Opposite Direction