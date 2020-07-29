Meteor Shower Tonight: What Time And Where To Watch The Meteor Shower?

The Delta Aquariid is one of the longest-running meteor showers, which also has some of the slowest-moving shooting stars. The Delta Aquariid meteor shower is one of the most breathtaking celestial phenomenons visible from Earth. The meteor Shower July 2020 started from July 12 and is set to continue till August 23. However, Wednesday, July 29, is the best time for stargazers to go meteor hunting because this is when the meteor shower will peak.

Meteor Shower Tonight: What time does Meteor Shower start tonight?

According to the sources of a space portal, the Delta Aquarid Meteor Shower is expected to peak in the wee hours of Wednesday. Reports of a well-known media portal also claimed that about 20 meteor showers will occur per hour in early hours July 29 and will appear near the constellation of Aquarius. The Aquarius constellation is close to the star Skat, which is about 160 light-years away from Earth. According to the reports of a science website, the best time to view this breathtaking galactic event is an hour or two before dawn. However, all the hours after midnight are a good time to witness the meteor shower.

Double meteor shower: ðŸ’«ðŸŒ ðŸŒŒ The southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids. Night of Tuesday, July 28, into July 29. Find planets Jupiter and ðŸ”´ðŸ”¸ðŸŒ ðŸ”»Saturn then look for planet mars further to the west. In the gap between mars and Jupiter there is the radiant! pic.twitter.com/zBAn4NO3SD — Cosmic Watch (@CosmicWatch) July 27, 2020

Where to watch the Meteor Shower tonight?

Reports on several media portals have confirmed that astronomy lovers in the equatorial region and in the Southern Hemisphere are the lucky few to get the best view of the Delta Aquariid meteor shower. The reason for this being that its radiant is higher above the horizon. From a bright naked-eye comet appearing in Earth’s skies after 23 years to the Delta Aquarid meteor shower, the year 2020, without a doubt, has been a blessing for astronomers, astrophotographers and astronomy lovers around the world. In addition to this, the Southern Delta Aquarid meteor shower is accompanied by the Alpha Capricornid meteor shower and both these events are reaching their yearly peak on July 29. Reports on some science portals suggest that the Alpha Capricornids meteor shower tends to be bright, and there's a good chance they will appear as fireballs.

Both Delta Aquariid and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers originate from the Southern part of the sky. According to the reports of a science portal, moonset will occur at 1:11 a.m. in New York and some other areas of USA. Reports also suggest that stargazers will require three things: Clear skies, dark skies, and patience.