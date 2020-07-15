Where Is Comet Neowise Tonight? Know The Time When It Will Be Visible

Comet Neowise which is officially known as C/2020 F3 is providing all astronomy lovers across the globe, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. As per the International Darl-Sky Association, Comet Neowise will be passing close to Earth again only after another 6,800 years. It is an extremely rare occasion for skywatchers, to be able to see comets with the naked eye.

Comet Hale-Bopp which was seen in 1997, was the last great comet seen from earth with naked eyes. The Great Comet was visible for a year and a half. Although Comet Neowise won’t be putting on that great a show, though it’s passing is still no less than a spectacle. Read on to know, “How To Find Neowise?”

Source: NASA

When will stargazers in India get to see Comet Neowise?

Comet NEOWISE has caught the attention of the stargazers and astronomy experts in India as well. In India, skywatchers are able to get a glimpse of the celestial event starting from July 14. The comet will be visible to the naked eye for 20 minutes every day for the next 20 days before the dawn sky.

When will star gazers in the USA get to see Comet Neowise?

As per NASA reports the comet near big dipper will first become visible during the evening in the northern U.S.A and Canada, before gradually also emerging for locations in farther south. On July 14, Comet Neowise was visible an hour before the dawn sky. This marvellous celestial spectacle will continue till early August.

The Comet will be visible in the evening time later this month, before starting to fade away in August. Astronomy enthusiasts should still be able to see the comet in the NorthEast sky about an hour before sunrise through the end of the week as it gradually slips below the horizon.

Source: NASA

Where is Comet Neowise tonight on July 15, 2020?

According to NASA, currently, Comet NEOWISE tonight can be found below and towards the slight right of the Big Dipper Constellation which are a prominent group of stars in the Ursa Major constellation, along the west-northwest horizon just after sunset.

The Comet near the Big Dipper will be closest to Earth on July 22-23, as per NASA reports when it will only be 64 million miles or 103 million kilometres from the planet as it crosses the planet’s orbit. Finding the Big Dipper in the night sky can help one to find Polaris which is the North Star.

The Big Dipper Constellation is located in the constellation Ursa Minor also called the Little Bear Constellation in the Northern Sky. The Big Dipper rotates around the north celestial pole, and always points the way to the North Star Polaris.

Before July 14, the best time to see the comet near the Big Dipper was before the sunrise. But from the 14th onward, stargazers are more likely to see the comet in the evening sky. As the Comet will move away from the Sun, it will edge closer to Earth, and then begin to the fade away. The viewers chance of catching the glimpse of the passing celestial marvel will improve if the can find a location that's free of light pollution, meaning street lights, car headlights and even apartment lights.