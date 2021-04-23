Where To Watch The SpaceX Launch Live? List Of Live Streams Of The SpaceX Crew 2 Launch

SpaceX and NASA have joined hands yet again to send four astronauts of NASA to the International Space Station. The launch shall take place on April 23, 2021 and this will be Crew Dragon’s second flight since last year. The four astronauts going to the ISS are namely Shane Kimbrough, K. Megan McArthur, Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet. Here is more information about where to watch the SpaceX launch?

Where to watch the SpaceX launch live?

The SpaceX Crew Dragon launch will be available to watch at several places. One can tune in to the live stream coverage of the launch or listen to the audio-only news conferences as well. Users can also catch the updated coverage of the events on the official social media handles of NASA and SpaceX. Here is more information about how to watch the live streams

One can watch the live coverage on the NASA website by visiting http://www.nasa.gov/live

Watch the live stream on NASA Channel on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21X5lGlDOfg

Social media handles of NASA and SpaceX

NASA channel on directv: Channel 352

SpaceX Launch live stream on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lW07SN3YoLI

NASA on its official website has mentioned that media participation in the news conferences will be remote except where specifically listed. Moreover, only a limited number of media will be accommodated at the Kennedy due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Kennedy Press Site facilities will remain closed throughout the event for the protection of Kennedy employees and journalists.

What time is SpaceX Crew 2 launch at?

According to the official website of NASA, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will take off on Friday, April 23rd, 2021. The rocket will launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA. The time listed below is for different time zones:

New York: 5:49 AM

San Francisco: 2:49 AM

London: 10:49 AM

Berlin: 11:49 AM

Moscow: 12:49 PM

New Delhi: 3:19 PM

Beijing: 5:49 PM

Tokyo: 6:49 PM

Melbourne: 7:49 PM

What is the SpaceX mission?

SpaceX crew 2 mission: The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket shall launch from Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida. It will then dock on the International Space Station port. After successfully sending astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to and from the space station, this is the second time that SpaceX is sending NASA astronauts to ISS. SpaceX Crew 2 astronauts will be spending the next 6 months in space.

The Crew 2 flight will carry NASA Astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur. While Shane Kimbrough will serve as the mission’s spacecraft commander, Megan McArthur will serve as the pilot. Apart from these two, the Crew 2 flight will carry JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet. The two will serve as mission specialists to the space station for a six-month science mission.

Image credits: SpaceX IG