Where Will Chinese Rocket Launch? Is The Long March 5B Rocket Out Of Control?

China had recently launched the main module of China's first permanent space station into orbit. This space station will host astronauts for a long term prospect and the rocket that took the main module is expected to land on Earth on Saturday at an unknown location. The launch is actually the first step towards launching 11 missions needed to complete the entire process by the end of next year. Many space enthusiasts are wondering about where will Chinese rocket launch, so here is all you need to know about it.

Where will Chinese rocket launch?

Many space enthusiasts and people around the world have found this unknown landing place quite mysterious. It has also boosted the curiosity of many people all around the globe. But, before it heats up any more curiosities one must be aware that the U.S. Defense Department expects the rocket stage to fall to Earth on Saturday. However, the Chinese space agency has not yet revealed anything about the huge Long March 5B Rocket's landing like whether it will be controlled or will make an out-of-control descent.

Also, the reason behind the landing-place being unknown is because one "cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry,” as per the Pentagon's statement reported by Associated Press. So, expecting to specify the exact location of the Long March 5B Rocket's landing place is impossible. The reports also mentioned the White House press secretary Jen Psaki's statement in which she said that the U.S. Space Command will be tracking the location of the Chinese rocket.

Once the T-shaped Chinese Space Station is completed by late 2022, it is expected to weigh about 66 tons which is quite smaller than the International Space Station (ISS). The ISS which had launched its first module in 1998 weighs around 419 tons, as of writing this article. Before this recent mission, China has sent two other space stations in space called the Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2. The Tiangong-1 crashed into the Pacific Ocean in 2016 after Beijing confirmed it had lost control. In 2019, the space agency controlled the demolition of its second station, Tiangong-2, in the atmosphere. However, China was the third country to independently send an astronaut to space after the former Soviet Union and the United States.

IMAGE: Twitter/ANI