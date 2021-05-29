Which Countries Accept Covishield Vaccine? Here's The Complete List

The two main vaccines a person could get in India are Covishield and Covaxin. The main issue that arises with these vaccines is that one is approved for certain countries while the other isn’t. This is also one of the major factors that affect the choice of vaccine that people opt for. Many people want to learn which countries accept the Covishield vaccine.

Which countries accept Covishield vaccine?

Serum Institute of India’s Covishield is the vaccine that many people are opting for. The reason for this is that this vaccine is more widely accepted for international travel. At least 40 countries approve the Covishield vaccine for international travel to their country. This is the reason many people are opting for Covishield over Covaxin. Check out all the countries that approve of the Covishield vaccine below:

Afghanistan

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Bhutan

Bolivia (Plurinational State of)

Botswana

Brazil

Cabo Verde

Canada

Côte d'Ivoire

Dominica

Egypt

Ethiopia

Ghana

Grenada

Hungary

India

Jamaica

Lebanon

Maldives

Morocco

Namibia

Nepal

Nigeria

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Seychelles

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Suriname

The Bahamas

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Ukraine

Is Covishield approved by WHO?

Many people have been wondering, ‘is Covishield approved by WHO?’. The answer to this question is yes, Covishield is approved by WHO and has been added to its ‘EUL’ (emergency use list). Covishield is one of the seven vaccines that has been approved for the EUL by WHO, others include vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and more. This is one of the main reasons people choose Covishield over Covaxin.

How to register for the COVID-19 Vaccine?

Aarogya Setu

First, the user will have to download the application from either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, depending on their respective platforms.

Once downloaded, open the application and move towards the CoWIN tab and find the Vaccination Registration option.

Select this option and the Aarogaya Setu app will ask the user to enter a valid mobile number to generate an OTP.

Then once the OTP is verified, the user will be asked to fill in their personal details such as name, address, photo id proof, etc.

Once that is done, the application will ask the user to enter a pin code or select it and according to that, they will receive a list of vaccination centers.

They can choose the center that is the most convenient and then enter the date and time to check availability.

Once all the aforementioned details have been filled in, the user needs to select confirm appointment and the registration is done.

CoWIN

First, the user will have to download the application from either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, depending on their respective platforms, or use the web to access the CoWIN website.

Here, they will need to find the option, Register/Sign in, and click on it.

Then the user will be asked for a valid mobile number for the generation of an OTP. Up to 4 users can be registered on a single mobile number.

Then once the OTP is verified, the user will be asked to fill in their personal details such as name, address, photo id proof, etc.

Once that is done, the application will ask the user to enter a pin code or select it by clicking on the Schedule button next to the name of the user. and according to that, they will receive a list of vaccination centers.

They can choose the center that is the most convenient and then enter the date and time to check availability.

Once all the aforementioned details have been filled in, the user needs to select confirm appointment and the registration is done.

IMAGE: STEVE CORNFIELD ON UNSPLASH