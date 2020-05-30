Why Is SpaceX Launch Important And What Makes It So Historic?

The NASA SpaceX launch will be the first-ever crewed spaceflight from Cape Kennedy in Florida this weekend after its first dispatch window had to be aborted last Wednesday.

The spaceship will be guided by NASA space travellers Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley and it will be a culmination of the SpaceX Crew Dragon human shuttle improvement program. The two veterans were assigned to this crucial mission back in 2018. They have been preparing for this mission with both NASA and the private company, and are also ready to sport SpaceX's custom space suits and sit down inside the case.

This will be the first American-based rocket dispatch since NASA finished its Space Shuttle program almost a decade ago in 2011. The timing is considered to be an auspicious one since the country’s return to spaceflight comes at a time when the world is battling with a major worldwide emergency. The ongoing pandemic has taken many lives all over the world, with America representing well over 1,681,000 cases claiming almost 100,000 deaths. The country’s economy has taken a major hit, with small and big businesses clasping under the weight of shutdowns. This has also left a huge number of citizens jobless.

Why is SpaceX launch important?

It’s been a long time since astronauts have been launched to the orbit from American soil. The final space shuttle mission, STS-135, came to end almost nine years ago in July 2011. This was when Atlantis rolled to a stop at the Kennedy Space Center, the independent agency’s home port. Ever since then, the agency has been flying all of its international partners and space travellers to the space station on Russia’s Soyuz capsule. The NASA SpaceX launch signals a renewal of optimism within the United States and its capability when working together.

Thank you to @NASA and @SpaceX for their hard work and leadership. Look forward to being back with you on Saturday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

Why is SpaceX launch historic?

The SpaceX mission will certainly be a historic one as it will mark the first time in history that a private aerospace organisation carries humans into Earth's orbit. The agency and the space fans have been waiting for this milestone for a very long time. SpaceX's collaboration with NASA also denotes a major achievement in the public-private partnership that has powered the country’s spaceflight development. This also makes SpaceX launch a big deal.

Image credits: Space