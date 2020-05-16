'Will Follow Govt Guidelines & Enable Private Players To Carry Out Space Activities': ISRO

Taking note of Centre's announcement on Saturday, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has stated that it will follow the government guidelines and enable private players to carry out space activities in the country. Addressing a press briefing on the fourth tranche of the 'Aatmanirbhar package,' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that Centre will open up the space sector to private players and link Indian start-ups to the atomic energy development and research sector.

Department of Space will follow Government guidelines and enable Private players to carry out space activities in the country. — ISRO (@isro) May 16, 2020

Centre unveils fourth tranche

Unveiling the fourth tranche of a massive stimulus package pledged by the Modi government to rescue the Indian economy from the devastating fallout of the Coronavirus pandemic, Nirmala Sitharaman announced structural reforms in eight sectors —

coal, mining, aerospace, defence production, social infrastructure, power distribution in Union Territories, Space, and atomic energy.

"We need to decongest sectors for boosting the economy and prepare for tough global competition. The structural reforms being announced today will impact those sectors which are new horizons of growth, unleashing new investment, boosting production, and creating jobs," FM Sitharaman said.

Space sector open for private players

In a game-changing move to boost private participation in space exploration and research, Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that future projects for planetary exploration, outer space travel, etc will be open for private players. Private companies will be allowed to use ISRO facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities.

The Finance Minister said the Centre will provide a predictable policy and regulatory environment to private players. Liberal geo-spatial data policy will also be introduced for providing remote-sensing data to tech entrepreneurs. The measures are expected to further India's leap in the space sector.

"Indian private sector will be a co-traveller in India's space sector journey. We will provide a level-playing field for private companies in satellites, launches & space-based services," the Nirmala Sitharaman said.

