World Meteorological Day 2022: Know History, Significance And Theme For March 23

The world is set to celebrate World Meteorological Day 2022 on March 23 to spread awareness about the behaviour of the Earth's atmosphere and our role in protecting it. Celebrated each year since 1950, World Meteorological Day marks the foundational anniversary of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The WMO was founded seven decades ago and lists weather, climate, water, and environment as the primary aspects.

World Meteorological Day history

As mentioned above, World Meteorological Day is celebrated annually to mark the establishment of the WMO which was founded on March 23, 1950. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, WMO became a United Nations (UN) specialised agency in 1951 and the first World Meteorological Day was celebrated on March 23, 1961. The intergovernmental organisation currently has 193 countries as its member states.

World Meteorological Day significance

The World Meteorological Day holds special significance as it is dedicated to raising awareness about the environmental condition of our planet. WMO says that being prepared and acting at the right time can save many lives and livelihoods both now and in the future. "Weather, climate and water extremes are becoming more frequent and intense in many parts of the world as a result of climate change. More of us are exposed than ever before to multiple related hazards, which are themselves evolving as a result of population growth, urbanization and environmental degradation", says WMO.

It also asserts that a multi-hazard and cross-border approach is required to make progress towards global goals on climate action, disaster risk reduction and sustainable development. "Greater coordination between national meteorological and hydrological services, disaster management authorities and development agencies is fundamental to better prevention, preparedness and response", WMO added.

World Meteorological Day theme

Since the World Meteorological Day is observed with a different theme every year, the WMO said that the theme for 2022 is 'Early Warning and Early Action'. WMO said that the theme was decided while keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind as it complicated the challenges facing society, weakened coping mechanisms and highlighted the steps needed to be taken.