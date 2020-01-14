Scientists Create World's First Self Healing Robots Using Stem Cells From Frogs

In a recent scientific experiment, US researchers have created the world's first self-healing robots with the help of stem cells from frogs. The robots have been code named Xenobots, with the name being derived from the African clawed frog (Xenopus laevis). According to reports, scientists took stem cells from the African clawed frog.

The self-healing robots have a width of fewer than 0.04 inches. According to reports, the robots have been built in such a way that they can survive without food for a couple of weeks and also have the ability to work in groups. According to reports, the University of Vermont conducted scientific research.

According to reports, stem cells have the ability to develop into different types of cells. The scientists conducting the experiment took live stem cells from frog embryos and then covered them. Later on, the cells were cut and moulded into specific forms developed by a supercomputer. Further ahead, the cells started to work independently such as the skin cells that joined to form a certain structure while cells of the heart muscles allowed the robot's movement. According to reports, the Xenobots look like a small piece of pink-coloured flesh.

Xenobots safer for human health

The researchers said that normal robots can degrade over a certain time period thus producing harmful ecological effects. The Xenobots has the capability to heal on its own and is safer for the health of human beings. According to reports, the newly created robots could be used to clean up radioactive waste, collect plastic items polluting water bodies or even used for surgical procedures etc. The Xenobots could help researchers understand the nuances of cell biology, giving them a breakthrough in understanding human health and the longevity of their lives.

According to reports, breakthrough's in this research could help solve the issue of defects at birth, re-structure tumours present in normal tissue or regenerate tissues after a horrific accident. According to reports, the biologically created robots have been built with a food source consisting of protein and lipid deposits, giving them a lifespan of a little more than a week.

