From 'frogs Getting Married' To 'praying Toilet'; 5 Weird Things Happened In India In 2019

As the year is coming to an end lets analyze some crazy, weird and bizarre things that happened in 2019. India is a huge country with a lot of people and when you got so many people in one place, crazy things are bound to happen. Some of the things on the list could only happen in India and nowhere else in the world. For instance, a wedding between two frogs was organised to please the god of rain and then the couple was divorced to stop rains that caused the flood.

Crazy weird things that happened in India in 2019

People do different things to entertain themselves like some watch Netflix, others play sports and few pursue their hobbies. In a bizarre incident, the Delhi police arrested two people for allegedly setting random vehicles on fire without any motive. Police arrested the two men on September 27, 2019, for allegedly burning 12 parked vehicles.

Read: A List Of The Strangest Museums In The World With Most Extraordinary Artefacts

In another incident, a doctor in Jharkhand reportedly prescribed a pregnancy test to two men who complained of stomach ache. A government doctor named Mukesh from Simaria in Chatr district of Jharkhand prescribed Gopal and Kameshwar to take a pregnancy test after they complained of stomach ache. Mukesh also advised bot the men to take some other tests including, HIV, HBA, CBC, HH-2, and ANC.

Read: Strange Artwork! Banana Duct-taped To Wall Sells For Whopping $120K

As Saint Augustine said, "Faith is to believe what you do not see; the reward of this faith is to see what you believe." Villagers in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have been praying to a saffron-coloured building for more than a year now but it turns out it was a toilet long ago. People offered prayers, performed puja because the building was painted saffron.

Read: Strange Discovery In Astronaut's Bloodstream By NASA Scientists

A wedding between frogs was organised by none other than a minister of state in Madhya Pradesh. According to the minister, it was a logical tradition and not a superstition. The wedding was organised when the state was dealing with drought to please the Hindu god of rain, Lord Indra. The idea backfired as it flooded the state of Madhya Pradesh. The couple was then divorced to stop the rains.

Read: Strange Creature 'blob' With No Brain, 720 Sexes Unveiled In Paris Zoo

In Kerala's Kochi city people demanded to cut down trees for a very shocking reason because we don't expect something like that from the most literate state of India. People were demanding to chop off trees as they don't have time to clean bird poop from their cars everyday. Some people claimed that they spend 20-30 minutes every day cleaning their car which they feel is a waste of their time.