'You Say Potato': NASA Releases Image Of ‘Phobos’, The Largest Of Mars' Two Raggedy Moons

NASA has shared an intriguing picture of Mars moon that appears like a potato. The image, captured by the powerful HiRISE camera is of Phobos, the largest of Mars two raggedy moons. While sharing the picture on Instagram, the US space agency stated that the picture was taken aboard its Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft, about 6,800 kilometres(4,225 miles) above the surface.

NASA shares image of Mars Moon

NASA said that the image shows a pockmarked celestial body with a large impact basin called Stickney crater. In the caption, NASA stated that "the grooves seen along its side could be the result of tidal forces – the mutual gravitational pull of the planet and the moon." The space agency mentioned that the scientists have calculated Phobos is nearing Mars at a rate of 1.8 meters (6 feet) every century, meaning it will either crash into the planet in 50 million years or break up into a ring of debris. Revealing further details about Phobos, NASA in the caption wrote, ⁣"Phobos was discovered in 1877 by American astronomer Asaph Hall, and one popular theory is that it might be a captured asteroid. In Greek mythology, Phobos and Deimos are the twin sons of Ares (Mars in Roman mythology).⁣" Take a look at the post.

IMAGE: NASA/Instagram