Anti-selfie App 'Poparazzi' New Instagram Alternative? How It Works, Details Here

Photosharing app 'Poparazzi' has been climbing to the top of the AppStore creating quite a buzz amongst users of social media. While the world has seen several social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat that allow you to share your photos and memories, what drew everyone's attention to Poparazzi was that it was an 'anti-selfie app'.

Mimicking a 'paparazzi', the app only allows you to post photos of others, your friends, family, anyone but you. It is all about 'hyping your friends', the company states. Moreover, the Instagram alternative also does not allow filters, follower counts, captions, or photos that have been taken by the front camera.

How does Poparazzi work?

Similar to Instagram's 'posts' and 'tagged section', Poparazzi has two sections for photos that the user posts and photos of the user-posted by others. Users are only allowed to click photos of others and post them on their profile. Tagging the person in the picture would send a request to them. They can choose to accept or deny the request based on whether they want the photo to appear on their profile.

Importantly, the photo can not be edited, cropped and no filter can be used on the image, allowing only real and unfiltered pictures to make it to the platform. Profiles work on a 'pop score' which shows how many people have taken your photo. Followers, counts, and captions are not permitted on the account.

"We built Poparazzi to take away the pressure to be perfect," the company said adding that it allows social media to be more real.

It is currently only available for Apple users and the company is working on an Android version. Over 1,00,000 photos have been shared on Poparazzi since its launch on Monday.

How to delete Poparazzi account?

Those who downloaded the app just to check the hype and do not want to continue using it can delete their Poparazzi accounts in a simple way. To delete your Poparazzi account, users have to click on this link. To delete the App you need to enter your phone number with country code in the link. After this, a text message will be sent to your phone with a verification code. You would have to enter the code and your Poparazzi account will be deleted. Once you delete your account, it can not be restored and every photo you have taken of your friends will be deleted.