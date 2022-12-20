Bill Gates Thinks Elon Musk's Twitter Ownership Is 'stirring Things Up', Here's Why

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates thinks that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's intuitive approach to running his newly owned social media platform Twitter is "stirring things up." Gates said that a platform like Twitter needs to focus on the things that incite riots, and lead to huge misconceptions about the safety of vaccines or MAKs, or similar issues, reported Sputnik.

"I think, certainly, the Twitter situation is stirring things up. Instead of an objective set of measures done by a broad group of people, you’re sort of seeing seat-of-the-pants type activity," said Gates in an interview with the US media.

"Social media platforms need to focus on the things that incite riots or lead to huge misconceptions about the safety of vaccines or masks, or those types of things," Gates added.

This came after Twitter's owner on Monday launched a Twitter poll asking the users whether he should step down from the CEO's post and pledged to abide by the voters' decision. The poll garnered more than 17.5 million votes. According to Sputnik, nearly 57.7% of users voted in favour of Musk's resignation, with just 42.5% voting against it.

Before putting up the informal poll on his potential resignation as Twitter CEO, Musk took to the microblogging platform and said, "There will be a vote for major policy changes" on the social media platform from now onwards. Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion; the microblogging site was founded in 2006, with its headquarters located in San Francisco, California. After becoming CEO, he introduced major changes in the social media company's day-to-day operations, including layoffs and a policy change on cybersecurity.

Image: AP, Representative