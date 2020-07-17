Bitcoin Scammers Hacked Apple Account To Sent Out Its First Ever Public Tweet

While Apple joined Twitter back in 2016 in an effort to promote its product on the microblogging site, the company never tweeted anything from its verified handle until July 16. However, Apple’s first-ever public tweet turned out to be glitched with a Bitcoin scam as multiple high profile Twitter accounts were hacked by cryptocurrency scammers on wee hours of Thursday.

Apple's first public tweet a scam

On June 16, high-profile celebrities such as Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Joe Biden and many others, all of whom have verified profiles were targeted by Bitcoin scammers. The hackers tweeted spam messages from these profiles and asked their followers to send money to a specified Bitcoin wallet. This was one of the worst security breaches in the history of social media.

After the hack was discovered at 4:17 PM ET, Twitter almost took an hour to respond and notified users at 5:45 PM ET that it was investigating the attack. Other verified accounts that were also hacked included Uber, Square’s CashApp, and Coinbase and personalities like Mike Bloomberg, Warren Buffet, and Kim Kardashian.

In a later statement released by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, he stated that it was a 'tough day' and that the company felt terrible for the incident. In his statement, the Twitter CEO did not provide any details about the extent to which Twitter's own systems may have been compromised but promised transparency with regards to the incident in the future.

