Palestine Disappears From Google Maps And Apple Maps, Netizens Say 'put It Back'

Palestine has disappeared from both Google Maps and Apple maps with no official statement from both companies. The move comes while Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to establish West Bank annexations that have already triggered global criticism with many countries calling it ‘human rights violation’. The years-long Israel-Palestine conflict has been further spiralling since Netanyahu’s coalition government is appearing to not lose any time moving forward with the plans that considerably weaken the Palestinian Authority.

#FreePalestine has even started trending on Twitter since people started discovering that there is “No Palestine” on both Apple and Google maps. Thousand of internet users are not only posting screenshots of both smartphone applications that are not showing any results to ‘Palestinepalestine’ but are also expressing their frustration with the move while also tagging the company’s accounts and demanding answers. Few even shared an image of old maps where Palestine is prominent and covers most of the area. Take a look:

Breaking: (Di jerit) Palestine 🇵🇸 is officially removed from the Google and Apple map! #FreePalestine



Apple maps Google maps pic.twitter.com/kGpwmRDTri — ➡️ (@shahrulxr) July 16, 2020

Hey Google you made a mistake on your map so I fixed it #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/mHTFYXxm4T — Paki Chulo (@jasimalinaqvi) July 15, 2020

palestine will always be palestine whether you removed it from the map or not #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/ptowK2ZK31 — ⁷ ديما (@dimaborahae) July 15, 2020

Only one state should be recognized on the map and it’s name is Palestine #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/igTO29h4Z1 — Aiman (@WakeUpAiman) July 16, 2020

Google and Apple maps have officially removed Palestine from the World Maps. Today Palestine was erased from the maps tomorrow Palestine will be erased from the world. PUT PALESTINE BACK ON THE MAP. 🇵🇸#IStandWithPalestine #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/zMn7EAbvBD — ubs (@_graveyardd) July 16, 2020

Shame on you Google ! How dare you to support Israil and erase #Palestine from Googlemaps!#FreePalestine

Previous map New map pic.twitter.com/uBiwEQuT46 — Hassan Sheikh⁷ (@hassan_sheikh4) July 16, 2020

West Bank Annexations

Internet users started noticing the removal of Palestine from the maps when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to annex Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley, a move that has the potential to dismantle any hopes of a Palestinian state. Just weeks ago, dozens of Palestinians had protested against these West bank Settlements that have even been criticised by global powers including the UK and France.

United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) had even passed a resolution with a thin margin last month for the implementation of strict penalties against Israel for the settlement activities along with accusations of human rights violations including an arms embargo. According to international media reports, the resolution has also called on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to come up with a report in 2021 on how Israel can be cornered to adhere to UN resolutions that call for ceasing settlement activity and the withdrawal to lines before 1967.

