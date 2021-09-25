Last Updated:

Clubhouse Now Lets Users Invite People Using 'Wave': How Wave Works On Android And IOS?

Wave will allow users to create a new audio conversation among the people invited. As the name suggests, the feature is implemented in the form of a waving hand

Clubhouse now lets users invite people using 'Wave': How Wave works on Android and iOS?

Clubhouse, the audio-only conversation application has released a new feature that will allow users to invite other people to an audio chat on the app, called Wave. The feature was announced by the company on September 23, 2021, and was enabled for all users on Android and iOS one day later. Wave will allow users to create a new audio conversation among the people invited. As the name suggests, the feature is implemented in the form of a waving hand in Clubhouse's interface. The users who will be invited using the Wave feature will have an option to join the audio room or not join it. 

Clubhouse was launched back in March 2020 as an iOS-only application. The application was created by Paun Davison and Rohan Seth. While the application was launched for Android devices in May 2021, it left its invite-only status in July and became open to all users across the world. 

How to send a Wave to a user on Clubhouse?

As mentioned in the official blog post by Clubhouse, "When you see your friends roaming the hallways on Clubhouse and want to start a casual conversation, all you have to do is Wave at them — just like in real life." To send a Wave to another use on Clubhouse, a user needs to swipe right on the Hallway or tap the dots icon at the bottom left of the screen. A list of friends along with their online/offline status will pop up. Right beside the name tag of every user, there will appear a Wave icon. A user can then tap on the wave icon besides as many people as wanted. These people will receive an in-app notification, inviting them to a private conversation.

On the room is created, the host might open it for the public. "The best part is you can Wave at as many friends as you like, and you can do other things while you're waiting for them to respond. Explore the hallways, find more friends to wave at, or jump into some rooms!" Additionally, as and when a person sends an application to the background, the Wave feature will not pull them into a conversation. 

Clubhouse Wave feature

