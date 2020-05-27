Donald Trump Jr Hammers Twitter For Fact-check Embarrassment To His Dad And US President

Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, took a dig at the micro-blogging site Twitter over labelling the President's tweets as misleading. Taking to Twitter, he questioned the site if they are now going to censor the "blue-check mark journalists" and "left-wing activists" who according to him, are claiming that Trump is a "puppet" of Vladimir Putin.

So is @Twitter going to start censoring & fact-checking all the numerous blue check mark "journalists" & leftwing activists who falsely claimed that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government & that @realDonaldTrump is a "puppet" of Putin for the past 4 years? 🤔🧐 https://t.co/HqZ4mAMUvC — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 26, 2020

Twitter labels Trump's tweets

For the first time, Twitter on Tuesday labelled tweets from United States President Donald Trump as misleading highlighting two of his tweets that falsely claimed mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud. "Get the facts about mail-in ballots," read a message under each tweet.

With less than six months left for the Presidential elections, Trump took to Twitter to slam the idea of holding elections through “Mail-in Ballots”. Terming it to be 'Rigged election', he stated that the mailboxes will be robbed and ballots will be forged.

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

....living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Trump responds to Twitter's actions

Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Twitter of 'interfering' with the US Presidential elections. He further threatened that as a President, he will "not allow" the "stifling of free speech."

.@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

....Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

In Mid-March, Twitter had introduced more stringent policies regarding conspiracy theories over Coronavirus. In a statement, Twitter had noted that they are prioritizing the removal of COVID-19 content when it has a call to action that could potentially cause harm. The company is also said to have suspended “millions” of accounts that engaged in malicious bot behaviour.

