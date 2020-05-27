Last Updated:

Donald Trump Jr Hammers Twitter For Fact-check Embarrassment To His Dad And US President

Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, took a dig at micro-blogging site Twitter over labelling the President's tweets as misleading, in a first 

Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, took a dig at the micro-blogging site Twitter over labelling the President's tweets as misleading. Taking to Twitter, he questioned the site if they are now going to censor the "blue-check mark journalists" and "left-wing activists" who according to him, are claiming that Trump is a "puppet" of Vladimir Putin. 

Twitter labels Trump's tweets

For the first time, Twitter on Tuesday labelled tweets from United States President Donald Trump as misleading highlighting two of his tweets that falsely claimed mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud. "Get the facts about mail-in ballots," read a message under each tweet.

With less than six months left for the Presidential elections, Trump took to Twitter to slam the idea of holding elections through “Mail-in Ballots”. Terming it to be 'Rigged election', he stated that the mailboxes will be robbed and ballots will be forged. 

Trump responds to Twitter's actions 

Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Twitter of  'interfering' with the US Presidential elections. He further threatened that as a President, he will "not allow" the "stifling of free speech."

In Mid-March, Twitter had introduced more stringent policies regarding conspiracy theories over Coronavirus. In a statement, Twitter had noted that they are prioritizing the removal of COVID-19 content when it has a call to action that could potentially cause harm. The company is also said to have suspended “millions” of accounts that engaged in malicious bot behaviour.

