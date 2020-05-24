Donald Trump slams 'mail in ballots', warns of ' biggest rigged elections in history'

With less than six months left for the Presidential elections, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam the idea of holding elections through “Mail-in Ballots”. Terming it as “greatest rigged elections in history,” he said this could give a change to people to commit forgeries and to "force" people to sign. Warned further, he wrote that people might even forge names of those absent. In his tweet, the American leader also accused his opponents of using COVID-19 for the “scam”.

The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history. People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and “force” people to sign. Also, forge names. Some absentee OK, when necessary. Trying to use Covid for this Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

70 per cent of Americans prefer voting by mail

This comes as a survey last month found out that a striking 70 per cent of Americans preferred voting by mail. Out of the total, nearly 52 per cent favoured conducting all elections by mails.

Meanwhile, marking another development of the US presidential race, Former Senate aide Tara Reade, who has accused Joe Biden of sexual assault, called on the former Vice President to withdraw from the 2020 presidential race earlier this month. In an interview with American journalist Megyn Kelly, Reade urged the presumptive Democratic nominee for presidential elections to “step forward and be held accountable."

Reade, 56, worked as staff assistant during 1992-93 when Biden was a Senator for the US state of Delaware. In one of her most graphic and detailed account of the alleged sexual assault in the early 90s, Reade told Kelly that the Democratic leader pushed her against the wall and kissed her neck.

