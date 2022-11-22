'Done With Layoffs': Elon Musk Starts Hiring For Roles In Sales & Engineering For Twitter

After trimming down nearly two-thirds of its 7,500-person workforce in the duration of the past three weeks, Twitter is set to start hiring again. The new CEO of the microblogging platform, Elon Musk, stated that Twitter is done with firing employees and will now actively engage in the recruitment process, prioritising the roles in engineering and sales.

Furthermore, employees were told by the billionaire to make referrals for the roles, reported The Verge. The latest update comes amid speculations that Musk was planning to fire more employees from Twitter’s sales and partnership teams on Monday.

Software writers are the top priority

Although the requirement for the kinds of engineering or sales roles saw no specification from Musk, the billionaire did express his liking for those “who are great at writing software” while stating that they will be given the “highest priority” amid the recruitment process.

Furthermore, Musk also clarified that Twitter had no plans to relocate its headquarters to Texas amid widespread speculation. “If we want to move the headquarters to Texas, I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case,” he was quoted by The Verge.

Adding further, the Twitter CEO seemingly maintained the platform’s non-alignment to any particular political approach saying, “This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter.”

Meanwhile, addressing the large job cuts that have occurred in the last few weeks at Twitter, Musk stated that the ongoing restructuring at Twitter is bound to “have a lot of mistakes” but will “stabilize over time.” He further suggested that in order to “somewhat decentralize things,” Twitter might set up engineering teams in Japan, India, Indonesia, and Brazil.

The development comes after Musk warned Twitter employees of “difficult times ahead” amid the economic slowdown in the United States. He had further banned the employees from remote work policy unless it was “personally approved” by him. He also warned employees to gear up for “difficult times ahead” due to the economic slowdown in the US.

Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.



Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the Twitter CEO revealed that the platform was withholding the relaunch of the verified checkmark “until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.” Musk further stated that the microblogging platform may use different colour checkmarks for organizations and individuals.