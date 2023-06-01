Don't Fall For The 'Look Who Died' Scam On Facebook; Here Are Tips To Stay Secure

In an unfortunate exploitation of human emotions, scammers are now resorting to using news of someone's death as a phishing lure on Facebook. This alarming tactic aims to deceive unsuspecting users and trick them into surrendering their account credentials. As cybersecurity experts have reported, this fraudulent scheme, known as the 'Look who died' scam, preys on curiosity and employs urgency to manipulate victims into compromising their personal information.

The scam unveiled

According to DataProt, a cybersecurity company, the 'Look who died' scam has recently emerged on Facebook as yet another form of a phishing attack. The initial point of contact is a Facebook message sent by one of the victim's friends, bearing the subject line "Look who died." The message contains a link supposedly leading to a news article about the deceased person. However, the article is entirely fabricated and serves as a gateway to a phishing site.

Once victims click on the provided link, they are redirected to a fraudulent website that prompts them to enter their Facebook username and password to gain access to the article. Unbeknownst to the victims, this act grants cybercriminals full access to their Facebook accounts. Apart from compromising the Facebook account itself, hackers may also exploit this acquired information to install malicious software on the victims' devices, further compromising their privacy and security.

Escalation of the scam

One striking feature of this phishing scam is that once hackers gain control of a victim's account, they use it to lock the legitimate owner out. With control over the compromised account, the scammers then proceed to forward the deceptive message to the victim's friends, hoping to ensnare even more individuals in their trap. By manipulating trust and familiarity, the scammers increase the chances of others falling victim to the scam.

Beyond the immediate threat of a compromised Facebook account, falling victim to this scam can have severe repercussions. Hackers may exploit stolen account credentials to access additional personal information associated with the Facebook account, such as email addresses, phone numbers, and birth dates. Armed with this data, the scammers can breach other online accounts belonging to the victim, even those unrelated to Facebook. In cases where bank details or financial information are linked to the compromised account, the consequences could be dire, potentially resulting in financial losses.

Protecting yourself against phishing scams

To safeguard against phishing scams like the 'Look who died' scam, it is crucial to exercise caution and follow these preventive measures: