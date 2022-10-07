In yet another big announcement, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the expected delivery date of the much-awaited "badass" semi-trucks, which he often called a "beast". According to the latest announcement, the American multinational automotive company has started the production of its long-delayed Semi Truck and the first batch of which will be delivered to soft drink company Pepsi. As per Musk, Pepsi will get its order by December 1, this year. "Excited to announce the start of production of the Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st!" tweeted the world's richest man. "500-mile range and super fun to drive," he added.

According to Tesla, the fully electric semi-truck is equipped with three independent motors that are capable of providing instant torque and unmatched power at any speed. It said the feature will enable the drivers to merge safely and keep pace with traffic. Elaborating on its acceleration, Tesla said the "beast" can attain a speed of 60 mph in 20 seconds, even when the truck is fully loaded. The company claims that the truck comes with an active crucial safety feature that enables swift pairing with advanced motor and brake controls which ultimately deliver traction and stability in all conditions.

A central seating position gives the driver better visibility, while an all-electric architecture reduces both rollover risk and cabin intrusion in case of an accident, as per the electric vehicle manufacturer. Besides, the company claims it has addressed nearly all concerns related to charging and mileage. It said that the giant vehicle can travel up to 500 miles (nearly 800 km) on a single charge and can recover up to 70% of range in 30 minutes using Tesla’s Semi Chargers.

Tesla says 'cost-efficien' truck costs nearly Rs 1.23 crore

According to Tesla, the base model will come at an expected price of $150,000 (nearly Rs 1.23 crore) while the top model is expected to start at $180,000 (nearly Rs 1.47 crore). Besides, it claimed using a Tesla Semi-Truck will be approximately 2.5 times cheaper than diesel. "Operators can see estimated fuel savings of up to $200,000 within their first three years of ownership. With remote diagnostics, over-the-air software updates and fewer moving parts to maintain, operators will spend less time at service centres and more time on the road," according to Tesla.

Image: AP/Tesla