Elon Musk Announces Twitter To 'tentatively' Launch Verification Service On December 2

Twitter’s verification service is set to launch “tentatively” next week according to the latest tweet by the billionaire and new Twitter CEO Elon Musk. The Twitter boss tweeted on Friday revealing that the microblogging platform is set to launch the service. He apologised in his tweet saying, “Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week.”

Musk also revealed that the social media platform would be providing different coloured verification badges for different entities. “Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not),” the billionaire added in his tweet. Furthermore, according to Musk, all verified accounts on Twitter will be authenticated manually before the verification check gets activated. He called the process, “Painful, but necessary.”

Musk simultaneously revamping Twitter

Musk’s latest tweet regarding changes on the platform comes after he was forced to put the service of providing blue verification checkmark for $8 per month after some users abused the loopholes in the system and pretended to impersonate brands and famous celebrities.

Twitter CEO had previously stated that the microblogging platform would delay the relaunch of the $8 Blue Verified service for the time being. Following the announcement, Musk had earlier planned to relaunch Twitter Blue on November 29. However, the Twitter CEO's latest timeline puts the relaunch on December 2.

The verification subscription service is an attempt by the billionaire to find a new revenue stream at Twitter as part of Musk’s controversial shakeup at the social media firm. Musk has fired thousands of employees at Twitter and urged the remaining workers to commit to working “long hours at high intensity” or quit.